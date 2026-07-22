Royal Military College of Canada returns to the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo after 37 years

By: Leah Coughlin,

Base Public Affairs, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax

This year marked the first time since 1989 that the Royal Military College (RMC) of Canada participated in the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo (RNSIT) held July 1 – 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The RNSIT is an annual musical and cultural event whose mission is to honour the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and other first responders, and to celebrate the heritage of Canadians’ contributions to national and international peace and stability. The CAF has participated in the RNSIT for over 45 years, providing musicians, other on-stage performers, and backstage support staff from all three elements.

This year, in celebration of RMC’s 150th anniversary, 35 cadets and recent RMC graduates, two supervising officers, and an imagery technician travelled to Halifax to perform in and support the RNSIT alongside over 200 CAF members. Of those 35 cadets and recent graduates, 13 were brass and reed musicians, three were pipes and drums musicians, and 19 were part of the ceremonial guard. The RMC contingent was also joined by Colonel Chantal Tétreault, RMC’s Director of Cadets, who acted as the Parade Commander during the July 4 RNSIT performance in celebration of RMC’s 150th anniversary.

“Participating in the Tattoo has been an unforgettable experience,” said Second Lieutenant Kalen Delaney, a trombone player in the RMC Band who elected to delay their next posting to participate in this year’s RNSIT. “The RMC Band is composed of volunteer student musicians, so the opportunity to perform alongside professional musicians has been both exciting and challenging, but it has brought out the best in us.”

The RMC Band makes up the largest volunteer band in the CAF with around 120 members. The band members rehearse early in the mornings or late in the afternoons outside of their regular commitments as cadets and provide support to numerous functions, events, and ceremonies.

Captain Samantha Parent, the RMC Band’s Director of Music, oversaw RMC’s contribution to this year’s RNSIT. As the Director of Music, she provides oversight for all instruction and administration of the music program and offers mentorship and guidance to cadets.

“The cadets and I were very excited to represent RMC at the Tattoo this year,” she said. “With none of the cadets being musicians by trade, they worked tremendously hard to ensure they were putting their best foot (and notes) forward.”

The 2026 RNSIT included five, two-and-a-half-hour performances at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax from July 1 to 5. There was also CAF participation in the Tattoo Canada Day Parade and Tattoo Festival events across the Halifax region.

To learn more about the RNSIT, visit https://nstattoo.ca (available in English only).