Royal Canadian Navy to pay off Kingston-class vessels

By RCN

In the fall of 2025, the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will begin paying off the Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels (MCDVs).

The term “paying off” refers to the British practice of paying a crew their wages once a ship has completed its voyage. In the RCN, the tradition continues with the term paying off referring to the formal ceremony where the naval jack, ensign, and commissioning pennant are hauled down, the crew departs a ship for the last time, and the ship is then no longer referred to as His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS).

This fall, eight of the twelve Kingston-class ships will be paid off during formal naval ceremonies to recognize and celebrate their long and distinguished service. These ceremonies will take place in Halifax for HMC Ships Shawinigan, Summerside, Goose Bay, Glace Bay and Kingston. Ceremonies in Esquimalt, B.C. will be held for HMC Ships Saskatoon, Whitehorse and Brandon.

The RCN’s four remaining operational Kingston-class vessels will consolidate under Canadian Fleet Atlantic in Halifax, N.S. As such, HMCS Moncton will remain based in Halifax, HMC Ships Yellowknife and Edmonton recently transferred to the east coast, and HMCS Nanaimo will transit to Halifax later this year. This will support current operational commitments, and efficient maintenance and crewing of the remaining Kingston-class vessels and the broader RCN fleet. The remaining Kingston-class vessels will be gradually paid off in the years ahead.

There is no loss of capability for the RCN as a result of the divestment of the Kingston-class – their missions and tasks will be redistributed to other existing ships and assets, and taken on by new platforms, capabilities and systems being introduced by the RCN. For example, naval mine counter-measure roles will be mitigated within Fleet Diving Units, and remote and autonomous systems operated from RCN vessels. The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Vessels are an operationally capable platform that will also take on Kingston-class roles such as counter-narcotics operations. To continue investing in our sailors, the training role of the Kingston-class will be assumed by an expanded fleet of Orca-class vessels.

While looking forward to the introduction of new, modern warships to its fleet, the RCN has a robust plan in place to facilitate this transition, while maintaining excellence in training and operational capability.

“Kingston-class vessels have provided the Royal Canadian Navy with a significant, impactful, and flexible capability throughout their many years of service. They have provided a training ground for many of our sailors, where key skills and roles have been learned. These ships have contributed important mine countermeasure roles on international operations and have regularly participated in exercises with partner navies abroad, and with the Royal Canadian Navy fleet along our Canadian coastlines. As we move towards the future of the Royal Canadian Navy, I want to recognize the service of these ships and extend my tremendous gratitude to all who have sailed within them,” said Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander Royal Canadian Navy.