

Royal Canadian Navy kicks off Halifax International Fleet Week

By Trident staff

The Royal Canadian Navy is once again inviting the public to celebrate Canada’s maritime heritage, as Halifax International Fleet Week returns to the city’s waterfront from June 19 to 22.

The four-day event brings together RCN ships, sailors, and their Canadian Armed Forces colleagues for a series of displays and activities throughout downtown Halifax. Fleet Week aims to offer Canadians a closer look at their Navy and the platforms and people that support national defence both at home and abroad.

This year’s lineup includes ship tours, fly pasts, concerts by the Stadacona Band, a Navy Bike Ride, interactive exhibits, and a drone show over the harbour. Along with participation from across the CAF, including the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Army, the Royal Danish Navy will also take part, offering visitors the chance to tour allied ships and meet sailors from both nations. A full schedule of events can be found at https://www.hfxfleetweek.ca/.

“Fleet Week is more than a public event — it’s a unique opportunity to connect with Canadians, support recruitment, and showcase the evolving capabilities of the Royal Canadian Navy alongside our international partners,” said Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic, in a news release.

The celebration follows the RCN-hosted multinational exercise Cutlass Fury 2025, which recently wrapped up off the coast of Nova Scotia and included participation from Canada, Denmark, the United States, and the United Kingdom.