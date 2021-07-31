Royal Canadian Navy hands over command of CTF-150

Outgoing Commander of Combined Task Force — 150 (CTF-150), Commodore Dan Charlebois, Deputy Commander of Combined Maritime Forces, Commodore Ed Ahlgren OBE, and Incoming Commander of CTF-150, Captain Brendon Clark, officially change commands during the CTF-150 Change of Command Ceremony, July 15 at Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. The ceremony marked the end of a highly successful tour for Charlebois and the RCN since taking command of the task force in January, 2020. During that time, CTF-150 intercepted 55,605 kg of illicit narcotics, worth an estimated $160 million. CTF-150 is a multinational naval partnership aimed at disrupting terrorist organizations from conducting operations or moving weapons, personnel, or income-generating narcotics and charcoal in the maritime domain of the Arabian Gulf.