HMCS Regina moves into position to conduct a Replenishment at Sea (RAS) with USNS Henry J. Kaiser ahead of Exercise RIMPAC 2020 on August 16,2020.

Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.”