Republic of Korea Navy Arrives at CFB Esquimalt

By Archana Cini,

The Lookout

After nearly two months spent crossing the Pacific Ocean, the longest submarine voyage in South Korean history has officially brought two allied navies together in Esquimalt.

On May 23, visiting vessels and naval personnel aboard ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, a Dosan-ahn Changho-class submarine, and ROKS Daejeon, a Daegu-class frigate, arrived in Esquimalt as part of an international engagement with the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC). The two-week Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) visit will deepen the pre-existing partnership between the two navies and reinforce Canada’s continued role as a reliable international ally. The arrival of ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho was also historic with its 14,000-kilometre trans-Pacific crossing representing the longest voyage ever undertaken by a South Korean submarine.

The spirit of international collaboration was evident even before ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho reached Canadian waters. For the final leg of its journey from Hawaii to Esquimalt, ROKN sailors were joined by RCN sailors Lieutenant-Commander (LCdr) Brittany Bourgeois and Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2) Jake Dixon as part of a bilateral exchange opportunity through Operation (Op) REGULUS. While onboard ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, the Canadian sailors participated in training evolutions, operational routines, and communications exercises with MARPAC using combined command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems. The experience offered a rare opportunity for direct operational integration between the two navies and reinforced the growing level of interoperability between Canada and the Republic of Korea.

“Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Dixon and I were incredibly excited and honoured to sail aboard ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho as part of this exchange,” said LCdr Bourgeois. “This was a rare opportunity to learn firsthand from a highly capable partner navy, operate in a different submarine environment, and exchange tactics and perspectives that will directly strengthen our effectiveness.”

Throughout the visit, sailors from both the RCN and the ROKN have the opportunity to participate in joint operations, professional exchanges, cultural activities, and community-facing engagements intended to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding. Key events are highlighted below:

On May 24, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Victoria Cenotaph where members of the RCN and the ROKN gathered to honour their shared naval history. With members from the Naden Band providing musical support, the event paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of sailors from both nations with Korean War veterans in attendance.

On May 25, an official welcome ceremony was held at His Majesty’s Canadian (HMC) Dockyard, CFB Esquimalt. During the event, members of the ROK embassy, navy, ambassadors, media and community members were officially welcomed to the military base by RCN leadership and other key community members. The morning included: a traditional performance by Lekwungen Indigenous dancers; the presentation of flowers to Korean naval leadership by Korean-Canadian children and RCN cadets; a traditional Korean water-mixing event; and leadership addresses from both nations. Following the formal event, Canadian media were also invited aboard ROKS Daejeon and ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho for tours of both vessels.

“It is my privilege to formally welcome you to Canada and the Pacific Coast. It was inspiring to witness the arrival of your ships on Saturday, and I am so grateful that we have this time together here,” said Rear-Admiral (RAdm) David Patchell, Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force(Pacific) (MARPAC/JTF(P)). “We are honoured to have you here, and your presence reflects a deep and important relationship between our nations.”

RAdm Patchell reiterated the importance of interoperability, sharing, “[t]ogether, we must absolutely increase strength and understanding, and prepare for bilateral and multilateral operations at sea. To our Korean allies, your professionalism, capability, and commitment are exceptional. We value the opportunity to work beside you.”

On May 27, the Naden Band of the RCN joined forces with the ROKN band for a formal performance at the Royal and McPherson Theatres. With more than 250 attendees eager to witness the rare collaboration. All proceeds from the evening supported Wounded Warriors Canada.

As sailors from both -navies continue training, sharing knowledge, and building connections with each other, one thing remains certain — the RCN continues to foster meaningful international partnerships that will endure the global scale.