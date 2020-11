Cdr Jeff Dargavel, Commanding Officer of HMCS Toronto, salutes as the ship observes Remembrance Day off the coast of Norway on November 11. As 2020 marks the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony has a special significance to warships at sea. The RCN and CAF are also remembering the six fallen shipmates who perished when Stalker 22 crashed into the Ionian Sea earlier this year.