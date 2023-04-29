Remembering the fallen of Stalker 22

April 29, 2023 marks the third anniversary of the crash of the CH-149 Cyclone helicopter Stalker 22 off the coast of Greece during Operation Reassurance. We remember the six CAF members who lost their lives in the line of duty – Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Marine Systems Engineering Officer; Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Naval Warfare Officer; Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator; Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Air Combat Systems Officer; Captain Kevin Hagen, Pilot; Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, Pilot.