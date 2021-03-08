Registration open for Navy Bike Ride 2021

By Canadian Armed Forces Sports

Are you ready to ride? Following the success of the 2020 Battle of the Atlantic virtual challenge, the Navy Bike Ride is pleased to present the 2021 Harry DeWolf virtual challenge.

Organizers are targeting 30,000 cumulative rides – cyclists will bike indoors or outdoors, all while respecting the rules of social distancing, as we chart the course of HMCS Harry DeWolf’s upcoming inaugural deployment through Canada’s North and around North America.

Registration is now open for this free event, which will run from June 12 through August 29. Funds raised through the Navy Bike Ride will go towards the Royal Canadian Naval Benevolent Fund and Support Our Troops. Register now through Race Roster at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/36550/navy-bike-ride-2021.