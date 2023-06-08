Registration open for DEFSEC Atlantic 2023

By Trident Staff

Registration is now open for this year’s installment of the Canadian Defence Security and Aerospace Exhibition (DEFSEC) Atlantic, taking place from October 3-5 at the Halifax Convention Centre.



As always, currently serving CAF members are invited to register for the week’s events at no cost, including access to the event’s opening evening reception, exhibition floor, and presentations. Organizers note that no meals will be served on site this year.



DEFSEC Atlantic is Canada’s second largest defence and security trade show/procurement conference. The show annually hosts prominent defense contractors like Irving Shipbuilding, Lockheed Martin, and Thales, alongside small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including several from Atlantic Canada. Military personnel typically attend to gain insights into emerging products and preview potential future technologies. The week is also set to include a number of government and industry presentations that are yet to be announced.

To register, visit http://defsecatlantic.ca/delegates/admission/military.asp. Civilian DND employees are also eligible to attend, and should register under the Government category using the link http://defsecatlantic.ca/delegates/admission/government.asp.

