Register now for CAF Sports Day

By Trident Staff,

Despite limitations on indoor activity due to public health restrictions, the eighth edition of Canadian Armed Forces Sports Day is forging ahead, with both live and virtual activities set for October 22.

The in-person activities are taking place at Stadacona, at HMC Dockyard, and at 12 Wing Shearwater. These CAF Sports Day events are open to military members only, and those interested should contact their unit sports representatives to sign up. CAF members without access to a sports rep can contact Isaac.Habib@Forces.gc.ca for Stadacona and Dockyard registration, or Mary.Thompson@Forces.gc.ca to register in Shearwater.

The virtual component of CAF Sports Day includes running, walking or cycling, and is open to all members of the wider defence community between October 18 and October 31. To participate, simply keep track of your date, distance and route, and submit the information to a unit sports rep or the contacts listed above to be included in the final participation numbers. For more information, visit https://www.cafconnection.ca/Halifax/CAFSportsDay.aspx

The following live activities will be offered:

Stadacona

Ball hockey – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (S-24 parking lot)

Soccer – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Porteous Field)

Yoga – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Stadacona Chapel)

HMC Dockyard

Yoga – 08:15 – 9 a.m. (Fleet Gym)

Dodgeball – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Fleet Gym)

Spin Class – 12:15 – 1 p.m. (Fleet Gym)

12 Wing Shearwater

S1 Lane Swim – 7 – 8 a.m. (Pool)

Spin Class – 08:15 – 9 a.m. and 12:15 – 1 p.m. (Shearwater Gym)

Dodgeball – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Shearwater Gym)

Ball Hockey – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Ball Hockey Court)

Slo-pitch – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Shearwater Ball Field)

Soccer – 09:30 – 11:30 a.m. (Shearwater Field)

S2 Lane Swim – 12 – 1 p.m. (Pool)

Yoga – 12:15 – 1 p.m. (Shearwater Gym)