Register for RCAF Run at 12 Wing Shearwater

By 12 Wing Public Affairs

Run the flightline! The local 2025 Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Run is taking place at 12 Wing in Shearwater on Monday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. Registration is open to civilians and military members by visiting www.rcafrun.ca. The 5KM run or walk takes place around the Wing, including the flightline, where you may even get to see a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter!

The RCAF Run is an opportunity to experience both the camaraderie and aircraft that make the RCAF unique. We welcome participants of ALL abilities and fitness levels to achieve your fitness goals at your own pace. We invite you to “Earn Your Wings” with us, as we mark the 101st anniversary of the RCAF. Last year on April 1, the RCAF marked 100 years of service as a distinct military element, with runs held at wings and bases across the country to mark this historic event. The RCAF Run is a Centennial legacy activity that connects current and former military and their families with their communities and fellow Canadians through sport and fitness. We hope you will join us.

Registration cost is $15 and includes a finisher’s medal. Additional run products such as the official 2025 RCAF Run shirt, buff and socks can be added to your purchase during registration. All race kits will be shipped to the event location, and registrants will receive an email inviting them to pick up their kit at the Shearwater gym before race day. The deadline to register and receive kit for the Shearwater run is Wednesday, April 2. For security reasons, all civilian participants are requested to sign up online before the event.

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact Lieutenant Karli McNeil at Karli.McNeil@forces.gc.ca.