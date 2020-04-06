Regional Volleyball Championship

Mariners’ men’s team wins regional volleyball championships

By Sara White,

The Aurora Managing Editor

With his track suit on but an office tucked around the corner from the gym courts, 14 Wing Greenwood Commander Col Brendan Cook was ready to handle the week’s work – including participating in the 2020 Atlantic Regional volleyball championships.

“I don’t have a lot of time to travel for sports so, when I heard 14 Wing was hosting regional volleyball, I knew I wanted to play – and I was happy to host!” he said, opening the March 10 to 13 tournament at the Fitness & Sports Centre. “My last volleyball regionals was 1999, so I guess I may be the old-timer!”

Col Cook welcomed athletes from Greenwood, CFB Gagetown and CFB Halifax for the men’s and women’s competition, encouraging them to play hard, play fair and compete.

“Sports is hugely important to me and the wing, and you all can set a good example as ambassadors for the Canadian Armed Forces’ sports program when you go back to your bases. You’re professional athletes this week!” Women’s action started things off March 10, with Greenwood defeating Gagetown 25-17, 25-18. The Greenwood men followed suit, beating Gagetown 25-11, 25-14.

On March 11, the Halifax men beat Gagetown 25-12, 25-17; the Greenwood women won their match over Halifax 25-17, 25-17.

On March 12 in the women’s semi, Gagetown beat Halifax 25-12, 25-12 to earn a spot in the finals. On the men’s side, Halifax beat 14 Wing 25-11, 25-16, denying Greenwood first-place ranking into the finals.

March 13 opened with the women’s championship match, with Greenwood and Halifax on the floor. Greenwood won in three straight sets, 25-20. 25-14 and 25-15. Following the medals presentation, the men took the floor, and the Halifax Mariners took the win over Greenwood 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15.