Regional Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group Champion statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2026

On March 21, we observed the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD), an annual commemoration informed by the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and in recognition of the events of Sharpeville, South Africa, in 1960, when police actions during peaceful demonstrations resulted in tragic loss of life and injury.

While progress has been made to combat hate and prejudice globally, nationally, and throughout the Defence community, racism and discrimination impacting racialized persons and religious minority communities continue to persist. It bears repeating that hateful conduct within the Defence Team is incompatible with our ethos, values, and policies. Whether in-person or online, hateful conduct and harmful behaviours are unacceptable, negatively impact our members, and may, in certain circumstances, be subject to administrative or disciplinary action. Cultivating a safe, equitable, and inclusive work environment where every military and civilian member feels valued, respected, and empowered to live authentically is a collective effort. And there is still much work to be done.

In my capacity as regional Champion for the Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group (DRPAG), I am happy to share the following information and resources that you can use to build greater awareness around racial discrimination and how to combat it while encouraging active involvement in outreach and Defence Advisory Groups that support employment equity, diversity, and inclusion (EEDI) here at CFB Halifax and beyond.

Resources to combat discrimination

Participate in awareness activities. Participating in EEDI-related activities helps raise awareness of diverse cultures, experiences, and perspectives. Of note, all local Defence Team members are invited to participate in the following 2026 IDERD event:

What: IDERD speaker event

Where: Juno Tower Ballroom

When: Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Atlantic)

Details: The Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group invites all local Defence Team members to attend a special IDERD speaker event. The discussion will focus on understanding racism by examining islamophobia and antisemitism as specific forms of racial discrimination to foster safer and more inclusive environments for racialized members across the Formation while reinforcing key elements of Canada’s anti-racism strategy.

Join a regional Defence Advisory Group. There are five regional Defence Advisory Groups (DAGs) – the Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group, the Atlantic Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization, the Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group, the Defence Advisory Group for Persons with Disabilities, and the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization – supporting local leadership on issues relevant to the designated group members, and promoting employment equity across the workforce. All Defence Team members are welcome to join. For more information, visit this website .

Learn about local, racially informed care. For Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) CAF members, Canadian Forces Health Service Centre Atlantic runs a BIPOC clinic offering adaptive healthcare (including racial trauma consultations, racially informed training for healthcare providers, and connecting members with local organizations that can provide additional support). For more information, call 902-721-8890.

Recognize biases while growing awareness

Additional resources

As Defence Team members, it is imperative that we remain united in our duty to protect Canadians, to make the world safer, and to serve in solidarity with our teammates. We must continue to foster a strong and resilient workforce where everyone is treated with respect and dignity. Our members’ wellbeing, our institutional effectiveness, and our operational success depend on it.

– Capt(N) Annick Fortin

Commander, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax

Regional Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group (DRPAG) Champion