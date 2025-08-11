Record-breaking year for HMCS St. John’s Run the Rock

Members of the ship’s company of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s participated in the 30th annual installment of the ship’s Run the Rock fundraiser from July 3–15. A team of 14 sailors ran relay-style across Newfoundland, from Port aux Basques to St. John’s, in support of the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of Make-A-Wish Canada, making fundraising stops and meeting members of various communities along the way.

This year’s Run the Rock team raised a total of $183,685 before the official wrap-up on July 15. If you missed out and wish to support their efforts, donations are still welcome at https://makeawishca.donordrive.com/events/1378. Over the past three decades, HMCS St. John’s has raised just under $2 million through Run the Rock to help grant wishes for children battling critical illness.