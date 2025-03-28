Recognizing our Marine Technicians while looking to the future

By RCN

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Marine Technician (MAR TECH) occupation performs critical functions in support of the RCN mission at sea and ashore – its members operate and maintain highly technical electro-mechanical, propulsion, mechanical, and power generation and distribution systems, enabling our warships to float, move and fight.

Unfortunately, the creation of the MAR TECH occupation in 2017 did not realize the intended efficiencies but rather put a larger workload on the community, with many MAR TECHs tasked with at sea service on multiple vessels, sometimes consecutively, in support of critical training and operations around the world. Armed with Lessons Learned, the RCN plans to improve the MAR TECH occupation by returning to a maintainer/operator model and creating two new roles: Marine Systems Mechanical Technician and Marine Systems Electrical Technician. This change is set for late 2025, with initial training programs already in effect.

We are fully committed to overcoming these challenges and recognizing the hard work and sacrifices of our MAR TECHs — their dedication ensures that we continue to safeguard our nation’s interests and uphold our responsibilities to international partners. While the previously announced move to two occupations is expected to create some relief for the MAR TECH community, we must recognize these sailors for the challenges they have endured and their extra efforts. For this reason, a one-time allocation of 20 days of CDS special leave has been approved for qualifying MAR TECHs.

This is one of several initiatives underway focused on retention to ensure the wellbeing of members of the RCN and their families. In fact, this is also one of several ongoing efforts to support members across all environments as part of the CAF’s broader personnel strategy.

For more information on this initiative, have a look at the quick facts below, and our members can also check out NAVGEN 14/25 (available on DWAN only).

What’s Happening?

The RCN is recognizing the dedication and hard work of our MAR TECHs by offering 20 days of CDS special leave. This gesture acknowledges their significant contributions and the demanding nature of their roles alongside the increased workload since the creation of the occupation. The RCN hopes this leave will provide some relief and much needed time-off to spend with friends and family.

Why It Matters?

Since the retirement of the Marine Engineer, Electrical Technician, Hull Technician occupations and creation of the MAR TECH occupation in 2017, MAR TECHs have been taking on more sea time and responsibilities when compared to other RCN occupations. Many have served in multiple vessels, sometimes back-to-back, to support both training and operations. The RCN acknowledges this has been very demanding and is seeking to recognize their incredible efforts.

The RCN is committed to supporting our MAR TECHs because their dedication keeps our fleet active and ready. While efforts are underway to shift to two distinct occupations and the team works to evolve our approach to attracting, recruiting, training and retaining technicians, it’s important to acknowledge the exceptional challenges they have faced.

Who’s Eligible?

All Marine Technicians who have completed 30 days of sea time during the fiscal years 2024/25 or 2025/26 will qualify for this program. This includes members of both the Regular Force and the Reserve Force.

How It Works

Once a MAR TECH has completed their 30 days of sea time, they can request 20 days of special leave, by submitting a CF-100 Leave Request Authorization form, using NAVGEN 14/25 as the authority, in line with the usual process for requesting leave as set out in the Canadian Forces Leave Policy Manual. Sailors can only qualify for this once and leave must be used before March 31, 2027. Qualifying members are asked to coordinate with their units referencing the NAVGEN below to receive this special leave and create a leave plan in line with existing leave policies for CAF members.

Please see the NAVGEN for further information.

A Note to All RCN Members

Since the MAR TECH trade started in 2017, our Marine Technicians have shown incredible commitment, handling a heavy workload to support training and operations. Their hard work is crucial for keeping our naval force strong and adaptable. We recognize the sacrifices they’ve made, often serving on multiple vessels consecutively.

We truly value all of our sailors and know that everyone is working hard to meet our commitments. While this specific initiative recognizes MAR TECHs, we also appreciate the challenging circumstances that sailors may face across multiple occupations, and other occupations across the CAF. This is one of several initiatives underway focused on retention to ensure the wellbeing of members of the RCN and their families. In fact, this is also one of several ongoing efforts to support members across all environments as part of the CAF’s broader personnel strategy.

Ultimately, and well-beyond this hard-earned recognition for our MAR TECHs, we will continue efforts to recognize and support each and every sailor, serving at sea and ashore.

Thank you to all RCN members for your perseverance as we tackle these challenges together.