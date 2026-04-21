RCN unveils River-class destroyer model as construction advances on future fleet

By Trident Staff

The Royal Canadian Navy has offered a new glimpse into the future of Canada’s surface fleet, unveiling a newly updated scale model of its upcoming River-class destroyer at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa.

The model was presented on March 23 by Rear-Admiral Dan Charlebois, Deputy Commander RCN, alongside Captain (N) Tremblay, Director of Naval Major Crown Projects – Combatant. According to the RCN, the display is intended to provide a tangible look at the next-generation surface combatant program and help raise public awareness of one of the country’s most ambitious defence efforts.

The River-class destroyer project is part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, described as the largest and most complex shipbuilding program in the country’s history. The program is set to deliver 15 advanced warships to replace both the aging Halifax-class frigates and the now-retired Iroquois-class destroyers.

Construction of the lead vessel, the future His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Fraser, is underway at Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax. First steel was cut in April 2025 and the ship is expected to be delivered in the early 2030s, with the broader class entering service over the following decade.

Work at the Halifax shipyard has moved into the assembly phase, Irving has said, including the integration of key structural sections at the stern that will house propulsion and steering systems.

Based on the Type 26 frigate design developed by BAE Systems, the River-class ships are expected to measure approximately 151 metres in length and displace around 7,800 tonnes, with a range of roughly 7,000 nautical miles and a top speed of 27 knots, according to program specifications.

Each vessel is planned to be crewed by about 210 sailors. The RCN says the ships will carry a vertical launch system capable of supporting long, medium, and short-range missile defence, as well as anti-ship and land-attack roles, along with a 127mm main gun and two 30mm gun mounts.

The River-class is being designed to operate across a broad range of missions, from high-end combat operations including anti-air, anti-submarine, and surface warfare to humanitarian assistance, search and rescue, and maritime security.