RCN sports throwback: Huron’s hockey heroes / Histoire des sports de la MRC : Les héros du hockey de Huron

RCN sports throwback: Huron’s hockey heroes



By Trident Staff

The summer sports season was in full swing at CFB Halifax in June of 1979, and much like today, floor/ball hockey was one of the most competitive events on the schedule. A week-long tournament saw the sailors from HMCS Huron come out on top, according to Base Physical Education and Recreation Instructor (PERI) Cpl B.M. Richardson, writing in the June 13 edition of Trident:

“In the recently held Fleet Floor Hockey Championship, HMCS Huron emerged as this year’s champion. Although the team was small in number, they combined position and hustle to come through the round-robin with four wins and a tie.

HMCS Fraser proved to be a team to be reckoned with, and Huron found out when the two teams met in the round-robin. Fraser gave Huron their only tie game, setting the stage for the final game.

With the score knotted 1-1 at the halfway point, the Huron team quickly found the mark early in the second half, holding on to that lead and thus wrapping up this year’s championship with a score of 2-1.

All competing teams should be commended on the fine sportsmanship exemplified throughout the week, with a special thanks to all those who participated as officials. A job well done!”

Histoire des sports de la MRC : Les héros du hockey de Huron

Par l’équipe du Trident

La saison des sports d’été battait son plein à la BFC Halifax en juin 1979 et, comme aujourd’hui, le hockey balle était l’une des activités les plus compétitives au programme. Lors d’un tournoi d’une semaine, les marins du NCSM Huron ont remporté la victoire, selon le Cpl B.M. Richardson, instructeur en éducation physique et loisirs de la base, qui a écrit dans l’édition du 13 juin du Trident :

« Lors du championnat de hockey balle de la flotte qui s’est tenu récemment, le NCSM Huron est devenu le champion de cette année. Bien que l’équipe soit peu nombreuse, elle a su combiner position et ardeur pour traverser le tournoi à la ronde avec quatre victoires et un match nul.

Le NCSM Fraser s’est avéré être une équipe avec laquelle il faut compter, et Huron l’a découvert lorsque les deux équipes se sont rencontrées dans le tournoi à la ronde. Fraser a donné à Huron son seul match nul, ce qui a préparé le terrain pour la partie finale.

Alors que le score était de 1-1 à la mi-match, l’équipe de Huron a rapidement trouvé la marque au début de la deuxième mi-temps, conservant son avance et remportant ainsi le championnat de cette année avec un score de 2-1.Toutes les équipes participantes doivent être félicitées pour l’excellent esprit sportif dont elles ont fait preuve tout au long de la semaine, et un merci tout particulier à tous ceux qui ont participé en tant qu’officiels. Un travail bien fait! »