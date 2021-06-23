RCN sports throwback: Exchange officers win annual cricket match

By Trident Staff,

On any summer afternoon you’re likely to see activity on Porteous Field at CFB Halifax, whether it’s a game of pickup soccer, playing catch, or running laps around the field. A game of cricket, however, would be out of the ordinary.

But this wasn’t the case a few decades back, when an annual cricket match between the CFB Halifax Wardroom and the British Exchange Officers. The 1988 edition took place on a scorching September afternoon, according to SLt C. Martin, who summarized the match for Trident, noting that Capt Hal Davis gave up a six-run hit in the final over that dashed any hopes for a Wardroom upset.

“Of course, the British had been sending retired batters back in to bat, which wasn’t quite cricket, but they were most gracious in not running up the score and suspiciously dropping a few rather easy catches, which certainly was cricket. So after exchanges of “Jolly good show,” and “fine stuff, eh wot,” all concerned adjourned to the wardroom,” SLt Martin wrote.