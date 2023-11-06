RCN Proud: Heads Navy, tails Army

By Vincent Joyce,

Pictou County Military Museum

Glen Oliver Alexander was born on May 17th, 1943 in Wainwright, Alberta. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy on August 30th, 1960 and served for 15 years. Glen then moved over to the Canadian Army for 11 years, serving with the Royal Canadian Dragoons for one year and the remaining 10 years with the Royal Canadian Postal Corps.

Mr. Alexander took his training in HMCS Cornwallis and HMCS Stadacona, Nova Scotia for the Navy and then at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario for the Army. His courses were: Basic, Trade Group 1 and 2, Surface Weapons, Pay Level 1 to 6, and Postal Clerk.

He served in Canada, Germany, Egypt, and, of course, in the Atlantic Ocean. Through his Navy years, he was a member of the ship’s company of HMC ships Lanark, HMC Lauzon, HMCS Mic Mac, HMCS Nipigon, HMCS Cap de la Madeline, HMCS Bonaventure, HMCS Protecteur, and HMCS Assiniboine.

Glen has been awarded the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal, the NATO Medal, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the Canadian Forces Decoration and Bar.He was discharged from the Canadian Forces on September 12th, 1985, retiring with the Navy rank as a Leading Seaman and the Army rank as a Master Corporal.

Some very interesting facts about Glen after his retirement from the Regular Forces: In the 1990s, he was a Reservist for 10 months; he was the C.I.C. for the Admiral Murray Sea Cadet Corp until they were disbanded in 2017; he was a member of the MacDonald Memorial Legion in Lakeside, and he transferred to the New Glasgow Legion Normandy Branch #34, serving as president for many terms and as their service officer for 20 years.

He has been a director with the Federal Superannuates National Retirees Association for 30 years, and a member of the Admiral Murray Naval Association in Pictou County, where he has held most executive positions throughout his many years. Glen was also a director for the Pictou County Military Heritage Museum for over 10 years.

Glen is married to Marie Marguerite Doucet-Alexander of Sydney, Nova Scotia, and has one son, one daughter, and 3 grandchildren. Glen and Marie live on Fraser’s Mountain in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. He still works at the Glen Lovat Golf Course in Pictou County, which is nearly across the street from where he lives.

When I asked Mr. Alexander for a quote about his life, he stated, “I’ve been in many different places because of my military career and have made many friends. My wife is still with me, my children are always around, I have 3 grandchildren to keep me active, and I can still swing a golf club at over 80 years. That’s not bad at all – a great life.”

RCN Proud profiles focus on former or current Royal Canadian Navy personnel with at least 12 years of service. If you would like your story told or have a suggestion for a future profile, please contact Vincent Joyce at vpjoyce@outlook.com.