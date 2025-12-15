RCN excellence on display: RAdm Kurtz hosts honours and awards

By Trident Staff

Cyber defence, operational excellence on deployment, and decades of dutiful service were the themes of the latest Commander MARLANT/JTFA/MCC Honours and Awards Ceremony.

Held to recognize important achievements among Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) members serving with Maritime Forces Atlantic, the ceremony took place in the Juno Tower Ballroom on October 28.

Rear Admiral (RAdm) Josée Kurtz presented 13 honours to recipients for a variety of accomplishments.

Three Commander RCN Commendations were awarded to recognize deeds or activities beyond the demands of normal duty.

The Fleet Cyber Team received a commendation as a unit. Founded in 2019, the team has become a major asset in Canada’s cyber defence efforts and earned international accolades for placing first among 18 nations in the CYBER FLAG 21 exercise. In 2022, they were selected to showcase their abilities at a multinational meeting of Flag Officers.

RAdm Kurtz praised the team for helping Canada build out its cyber warfare capabilities.

“The cyber world is emerging. Our ability to start taking our full place in that domain is critical to our success going forward,” she said.

The other two Commander RCN Commendations were awarded to individuals.

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class (CPO2) Nick Boran was recognized for his work in crew mustering and training prior to His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Montréal’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific in 2024.

CPO2 Brad Saunders earned a commendation for his actions as Operations Chief for Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, including providing valuable information on the area of operations that assisted in deterring Russian naval activities.

A single Canadian Forces Decoration was awarded to Lieutenant-Commander Pierre Auger, who received a third clasp marking 42 years of service.

Two Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic Certificates of Achievement were issued.

Ms. Jessie Castle was recognized for her professionalism, competence, and dedication, which were said to have greatly enhanced the support provided by the Assistant Judge Advocate General Atlantic office to Maritime Forces Atlantic.

Petty Officer 1st Class (PO1) Lucas Linfield was honoured for taking on the roles of Mechanical Manager, Marine Systems Engineering Chief and Acting Coxswain aboard HMCS Montréal, and for his efforts in restoring the ship’s propulsion diesel engine prior to its deployment on Operation HORIZON in 2024.

Maritime Component Commander Certificates of Achievement were awarded to seven individuals:

PO1 Chris Batten, for his actions as lead planner aboard HMCS William Hall during Operation CARIBBE from May to June 2025, including providing high-level care to seven Safety of Life at Sea survivors.

Sailor 1st Class (S1) Jaxson Quaid Boyd, for his efforts to rectify catastrophic satellite communication errors aboard Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix during Operation REASSURANCE from May to June 2025.

Lieutenant(N) (Lt(N)) Brighid Hart, for expert leadership as Above Water Warfare Officer aboard HMCS Montréal on Operation REASSURANCE 25-2 from April to June 2025, including leading her team through a successful missile test alongside NATO allies.

S1 Wayne Hopkins, for his guidance and work within the Naval Technical Department in carrying out critical repairs to HMCS William Hall ’s propulsion system during Operation CARIBBE from May to June 2025.

Lt(N) Brendon Alexander McLean, for his work as Operations Officer aboard Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix on Operation REASSURANCE from April to June 2025, including creating new procedures for replenishment after the loss of the ship’s lone military communication link.

Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2) Matt Sheppard, for exhibiting exceptional culinary skill as Chief Cook aboard HMCS William Hall during Operation CARIBBE from May to June 2025, including leading two high-profile international receptions that highlighted the best of Canadian cuisine.

Master Sailor (MS) Ryan Smith, for resolving numerous technical difficulties aboard HMCS Harry DeWolf during Operation CARIBBE from January to March 2025, efforts that were instrumental in allowing the ship to continue its mission.

RAdm Kurtz said the recipients demonstrated the breadth of excellence within the RCN and encouraged them to take pride in their achievements.

“For all of you being recognized, thank you for going above and beyond expectations. Go own it, celebrate it with your teams… family, friends, and loved ones.”