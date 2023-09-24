RCN accepts delivery of fourth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel

The Royal Canadian Navy’s fourth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV), His Majesty’s Canadian Ship William Hall, was delivered to the fleet on August 31. As the RCN takes delivery of HMCS William Hall, the next steps will include sea trials, warm and cold weather trials, and other post-delivery evaluation tasks. The full commissioning ceremony for HMCS William Hall is expected to take place in 2024. AOPV’s five and six, the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette and Robert Hampton Gray, are currently in various stages of production at Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax, with the planned delivery of one new ship every year until 2025.