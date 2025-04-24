RCAF Run 2025 kicks off at 12 Wing

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) mascot Astra was on hand to help with the opening warm-up and kickoff at the 2025 Royal Canadian Air Force Run at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 7. This event marked the first in-person RCAF Run of the year and is set to be followed by a series of runs taking place at RCAF wings across the country and beyond. Designed to promote health, camaraderie, and connection, the RCAF Run also serves as a fundraiser for the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Fund – an initiative launched in 2024 during the RCAF’s 100th anniversary celebrations. For those who couldn’t make it but still want to take part, a virtual RCAF Run can be completed until June 15. For more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2025/100701/rcaf-run-2025.