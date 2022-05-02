RCAF, RCN mark two years since Stalker 22 tragedy

A small ceremony was held on April 29 at the Stalker 22 Memorial Monument at 12 Wing Shearwater to remember the six RCN and RCAF members who lost their lives on April 29, 2020 when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed in the Ionian sea while deployed with HMCS Fredericton on Operation Reassurance: MCpl Matthew Cousins, SLt Abigail Cowbrough, Capt Kevin Hagen, Capt Brenden MacDonald, Capt Maxime Miron-Morin, and SLt Matthew Pyke. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the RCAF by 12 Wing Commander Col Patrick MacNamara and Wing Chief CWO Bruno Poirier, and on behalf of the RCN by Atlantic Fleet commander Cmdre Christopher Robinson and Fleet Chief CPO1 Jamie Haas.