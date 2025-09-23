Raising awareness of the military lifestyle for educators

By the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC)

Whether it’s relocating to a new area, coping with a parent’s sudden absence, or managing the extended deployment of a loved one, military-connected children and their families face a unique combination of challenges and disruptions in their lives and routines. These experiences can have a profound impact on well-being and learning for children at any age.

Military families relocate regularly, moving three times as frequently as civilian families, and are sometimes left feeling isolated and misunderstood. Moving means children must adapt to new environments, childcare settings, school programs and curricula. Changing schools may result in gaps in learning, with students struggling to catch up on missed content while also adapting to the pace of a new curriculum. Military-connected children can also experience a range of feelings and challenges during the absence of a parent or a move to a new community.

When those who engage or work with military-connected children (early childhood educators, teachers, school counsellors, program administrators) are properly informed about the unique factors affecting these children, challenges can be minimized and the level of family support can be strengthened.

For several years, the H&R MFRC has been engaged in school outreach initiatives, delivering awareness briefings to educators, offering support groups and/or workshops for students, and providing resources to school administrators. As military families increasingly live in communities far from their base or wing due to factors like housing costs and supply, reaching these families and their schools has become more complex and vital.

To increase our reach and expand support to military-connected children in the large geographical area served by the H&R MFRC, we’ve developed and launched a new initiative – an online, self-directed military lifestyle training course called Educators Supporting Military-Connected Children. Development of this course, along with other resources and tools, was made possible thanks to funding from Lockheed Martin.

There are more than 5,500 children connected to military families in the Halifax region. Shelley Hopkins, H&R MFRC Executive Director, believes “Regardless of where a child attends childcare or school, this online course will support educators to learn about and understand the unique aspects of military life and, in turn, provide better support for military-connected children and families.”

Military families adapt and integrate effectively into their new locations, but understanding from educators can make all the difference for a socially successful and positive transition.

This course is for anyone who engages with or works with military-connected children. Care providers and educators will learn how living a military lifestyle affects children. The information is delivered in a variety of ways so that a person with no prior knowledge of military life can gain a basic understanding of the Canadian Armed Forces, the challenges that military-connected children experience, and the strengths they possess. With this course, educators also have access to an online community where they can find further resources and support from H&R MFRC Military Family Navigators.

Using the online learning platform Thinkific, this free self-directed module-based course is structured to allow educators to progress at their own pace. The course can be accessed online at hrmfrc.thinkific.com/courses/military-lifestyle-for-educators.