‘Quiet strength’ of Stewards honoured during commemoration

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

Stewards past and present gathered on October 30 to share stories and receive honours as they celebrated the legacy of their occupation during a commemorative event at Juno Tower.

The Steward occupation is being retired, as first announced in 2022, following a three-year occupational analysis that considered the expected roles and functions required in future Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ships.

The gathering served as a final sendoff to an occupation that has supported the RCN since its founding in 1910.

Maritime Forces Atlantic’s (MARLANT) last serving Stewards were in attendance and received certificates and coins from Rear-Admiral (RAdm) Josée Kurtz, Commander MARLANT and Joint Task Force Atlantic, in recognition of their service.

“It’s a trade that has been integral to the structure of the RCN for decades,” said RAdm Kurtz. “They have been a quiet strength behind the scenes.”

Much of the event centred on socializing, with slideshows of photos from generations of Stewards playing in the background. Attendees caught up with one another, shared memories from deployments past, and celebrated with toasts following the honours presentation.

For Petty Officer 1st Class (PO1) Chuck Bray and his son, Sailor 1st Class (S1) Jeremy Bray, the day brought a mix of emotions. Both were among the last serving Stewards and were acknowledged together during the presentation.

Though he was “sad to see the trade go,” PO1 Bray said that standing beside his son to be recognized for their careers was a joyful moment.

“It feels fantastic. I’m very proud.”

PO1 Bray began his career as a Steward in 1984. He recommended the trade to his son, who followed in his footsteps.

S1 Bray echoed his father’s sentiments and said he was grateful for the chance to serve as a Steward. He is now in the process of selecting a new occupation within the RCN.

The final sendoff also brought out former Stewards, including Corporal (Ret’d) Edward Dawson.

He began his career in the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps before transferring to Maritime Command in 1976.

“Steward skills were more applicable to civilian life, and I always felt the best at sea. The Navy gave me the most purpose.”

Cpl (Ret’d) Dawson served as a Steward until 1996 and sailed on numerous deployments, including a UN peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights in 1994.

He shared a fond memory of serving dinner and drinks to then–Prime Minister Jean Chrétien aboard HMCS Halifax during a Great Lakes tour.

Cpl (Ret’d) Dawson said there was no occupation quite like being a Steward, and that serving both his country and his crewmates brought him happiness.

“It was a good time in my life.”

Though their work often took place behind the scenes, Stewards carried out a wide range of duties at sea and ashore; from food service and accommodations support to logistics, inventory, first aid and ceremonial tasks.

The certificate presented to Stewards at the commemorative event reads: “For generations, Stewards have served with professionalism, pride, and unwavering dedication to their duties. As they adapted to changing times, their roles became as diverse as their members, but their legacy will remain one of dignity and quiet devotion to the morale and well-being of the service personnel with whom they served.”