Sailor 1st Class Victoria Croney, a Marine Technician (MARTECH) posted to HMCS Montreal, was awarded the CFL Sailor of the Quarter award on October 22. She was credited as a leader in the daunting task of overhauling the ship’s entire black water system, a critical function. Commodore Christopher Robinson, Commander, Canadian Fleet Atlantic and Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Haas, Fleet Chief, presented the award on board the ship.