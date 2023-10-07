Pumpkins, and feeling the Envy

By the Health Promotion Team

Your unit is being challenged!

Should you accept this invitation, you will participate in a pumpkin carving contest on October 11 at the Harvest Health Fair, being held at Stadacona building S120. Teams of two representing your unit will have one hour to carve a provided pumpkin, versus other ships and units.

Completed carves will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges. Tools are not provided, but power tools are welcome! This contest is open to all CAF and Defence team members! Sign up your best carvers today, as space is limited.

While you’re attending the Health Fair, why not also register for a special workshop hosted by Health Promotion and featuring Venus Envy? The Confidence, Consent and Communication Workshop is open for preregistration! Seating is limited, and bound to fill up fast, so don’t delay!

https://cfmws.ca/halifax/cfb-halifax-s-health-harvest-fair