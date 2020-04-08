PSP staff profile: Geoff Pellerin

Meet your PSP Fitness and Sports staff: Geoff Pellerin

Hometown: Moncton, New Brunswick

PSP employee since: April 2019

What inspired you to pursue a career focused on fitness?

I was inspired when I was training for Canada Games soccer and started training off the pitch. From there I started training CrossFit, and then decided I wanted to help others pursue their own fitness.

What do you enjoy about working in the CAF/DND environment?

Being in the CAF/DND environment has opened my eyes to new challenges within the fitness industry. Seeing how the CAF personnel operate on a daily basis is interesting and exciting. The people I work with are amazing and make each day more fulfilling.

What are some of the challenges that come with the job?

Some challenges that we face may not be the same for everyone. For example, before starting as an FSI I was not a great swimmer. Learning that I had to become a lifeguard was very nerve wracking. After completing the NLS certification I was extremely happy. Although this was very challenging, the reward felt even better. Also learning to teach classes like yoga and spin have been a great challenge in trying new skills.

What kind of exercise or sports do you enjoy in your free time?

Currently I compete in the sport of CrossFit and have been doing so for the last four years. I also play soccer and hockey recreationally but played both sports competitively since I was young. I have also competed in weightlifting and would like to try powerlifting and strongman competitions in the future.

What are your tips for staying fit while spending more time at home and practicing social distancing?

While these times may get boring there is still so much we can do at home to help us grow as human beings. By writing a schedule you get to try new things like reading a book, playing chess or another board game, or working on a project you’ve always wanted to do but never had time. For fitness: use what you got! I know most of us are limited but there are so many things around the house we can use. Walking up and down the stairs, body weight movements like squats, lunges, push ups, sit ups, pull ups, running etc.

Tell us something unique about yourself outside of your job (hobbies, special interests, etc.)

I love thriller movies and murder mystery tv shows. I also enjoy cooking and trying new (sometimes healthy) recipes. I also enjoy craft beer and board games!