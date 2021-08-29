PSP hosts regatta at Shearwater Yacht Club

By Trident Staff

PSP Halifax and the Shearwater Yacht Club hosted a dinghy regatta for CAF personnel from August 3-6, with seven two-person teams competing in races throughout the week.

PSP sporting events have been few and far between since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Fitness and Sports Coordinator Isaac Habib said he was thrilled his team could support the participants and help make the week happen. He also had assistance from CAF CISM Sailing Team manager Lt(N) Kevin Pallard, and experienced competitive sailor Capt Mike Evans.

Acting as the race coordinator for the event, Capt Evans manned the committee boat and helped PSP staff run a series of fun, safe races. A Maritime Tactics and Weapons Analyst by day, Capt Evans is also a performance sailor with years of experience in international competition. He said he was impressed by some of the younger CAF sailors who came out to compete, and he wasn’t shy about scoping out potential crew members for his eventual return to competition.

“I was really impressed by what I saw this week; we had some great action.”

Competitors all raced in the same 420-class dinghies provided by the Shearwater Yacht club. After three days of sailing and five competitive races on the final morning, the team of Capt Phil Hutchinson and Capt Nigel Mahon came away with the overall win and bragging rights.

The small event also served as a warmup of sorts for some of the sailors who were set to compete in the annual Chester Race Week later in the month.