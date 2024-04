Promotions for 423 Squadron members

Just ahead of hosting 12 Wing Shearwater’s Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) 100th anniversary Gala on the hangar floor on April 11, members of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron held a promotion ceremony to recognize the next step in several RCAF careers. The promotions were carried out by 423 Commanding Officer LCol Matt Fraser (left) and CWO Kevin Dunfield (right). All members were promoted to their current rank.