Work continues on the Naval Large Tug (NLT) project at the Ocean Industries Inc. shipyard at L’Isle-aux-Coudres, QC. The project will deliver four new tugboats to the Royal Canadian Navy – two on each coast. The first two boats are expected to be delivered this year, with the remainder arriving in 2023. The builder said recently that they have completed parts of the propulsion engine, thrusters, engine room and double-bottom floor on the first vessels.