Presentations at the 2025 Health Expo: Navigating Your Health Journey

By PSP Halifax Health Promotion

Health Promotion, in proud collaboration with Canadian Forces Health Services, is excited to present the 2025 Health Expo: Navigating Your Health Journey — an informative event designed to support the well-being of all members of the Defence Team.

When: November 6, 2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Building S-120, Stadacona

This year’s Expo focuses on the five domains of health: mental, emotional, social, spiritual, and physical. These domains are essential to self-directed care and play a vital role in stress management, resilience, and recovery. By incorporating activities and awareness across these areas, you can strengthen your personal wellness plan and take meaningful steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

Expert-Led Presentations: Your Guide to Holistic Health

Throughout the day on November 6, subject matter experts will deliver engaging presentations that offer practical strategies and insights to help you navigate your health journey. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from professionals who are passionate about supporting your well-being.

10:30–11:00 a.m.

Mental Health

Erin Abbott, Social Worker

Topic: The Science of Self-Care

Explore the foundations of self-care and how intentional practices can support mental wellness.

11:15–11:45 a.m.

Emotional Health

Kathleen Bayliss Byrne, Base Dietitian

Topic: Mindful Eating

Discover how emotional awareness and nutrition intersect to promote balance and well-being.

12:00–12:30 p.m.

Social Health

Emily Green, Community Recreation Coordinator

Topic: Recreation and its Role in Social Health

Learn how recreational activities foster connection, community, and social resilience.

12:45–1:15 p.m.

Spiritual Health

Topic: Spiritual Health and Its Connection to Other Domains

Gain insight into how spiritual wellness supports and integrates with other aspects of health.

1:30–2:00 p.m.

Physical Health

Hannah Doiron, Fitness & Sports

Topic: Mobility and Function

Understand the importance of movement and how it contributes to physical vitality and recovery.

2:00–2:45 p.m.

Exercise Class

Session: Mobility and Function Try-It Class – Challenge Yourself

Join a hands-on class suitable for all fitness levels. Move, stretch, and experience the benefits of functional mobility.

Reserve Your Spot Today!

Seats are limited, so be sure to sign up early to secure your place at these valuable sessions. Whether you’re looking to enhance your wellness plan or simply explore new strategies for self-care, the 2025 Health Expo is your opportunity to take the next step in your health journey.

Register at https://forms.office.com/r/Xw6s4Fidd3