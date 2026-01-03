PLQ graduation marks milestone for new CAF leaders

By Nathan Stone,

A new group of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members is ready to step into leadership roles following the completion of a foundational leadership training program.

Thirty-six students graduated from the Primary Leadership Qualification (PLQ) Course 0520 during a ceremony held on November 26 at Stadacona.

The course ran from October 15 to November 20 at CFB Halifax and included one week of field training.

The PLQ is a key component of leadership training for non-commissioned CAF members. It fosters leadership skills, supports progression to the Master Sailor/Master Corporal rank, and opens opportunities for supervisory roles.

“[The PLQ] is the foundation that will serve you throughout your career,” said Captain (N) Gord Noseworthy, Deputy Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, who served as Reviewing Officer for the ceremony.

He noted that military leaders are looked up to, both inside and outside the CAF, and must always set a strong example. He emphasized that “leadership is about service,” not personal ambition.

Awards were presented to some of the top students from Course 0520. One graduate recognized for setting a positive example was Sailor 1st Class (S1) Kate Lavergne, who received the Formation Chief Petty Officer’s Award for her integrity, teamwork, enthusiasm, and cooperation throughout the program.

S1 Lavergne said she enjoyed the month of training, particularly the camaraderie with her classmates, and that she aimed “to step up for everyone” whenever possible. That meant helping with technical issues, procuring documents, and assisting with homework.

“I made sure everybody had everything. It was just a matter of looking out for each person and treating everybody equally,” she said.

She added that being chosen by her classmates for the award came as a surprise.

“It seems like everyone on the course really appreciated all my effort, without me realizing how much they did. It’s really nice.”

Formerly a Steward, S1 Lavergne is now working toward a move to the Logistics Service, and completing the PLQ brings her one step closer to that goal.

Family members and friends watched the ceremony from the stands above, while parade drills added a touch of pageantry. Afterward, those attendees were invited down to the drill shed floor to celebrate with the graduates and enjoy a catered lunch.