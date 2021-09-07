News Photos: Operation NANOOK continues for Harry DeWolf and Goose Bay September 7, 2021 9:21 pm HMCS Harry DeWolf approaches the Cunningham Glacier in Crocker Bay, Nunavut on August 21.CPL SIMON ARCAND The crew of Harry DeWolf organized a barbecue during a recent visit to Pond Inlet, allowing them to interact with and get to know members of the community over a shared meal.CPO1 GINETTE SEGUIN Training and staying sharp remains just as important when ships are deployed at sea. Here, Major Lili Zang provides treatment to simulated casualty aboard HMCS Harry DeWolf while the ship conducts a man overboard exercise.CPL SIMON ARCAND Harry DeWolf’s small boats took to the water for a Force Protection exercise on August 4.CPL SIMON ARCAND Harry DeWolf’s small boats took to the water for a Force Protection exercise on August 4.CPL SIMON ARCAND ShareFacebookTwitterEmailPrint