Pan-African flag raising marks Emancipation day

The Pan-African flag was raised at CFB Halifax headquarters, 12 Wing Shearwater and other locations across the Formation on August 1 in recognition of Emancipation Day. At Base HQ, this special morning colours ceremony was attended by members of the Halifax region Defence Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG), local Defence Team personnel, and special guests including the Defence Team Champion for Visible Minorities, Commodore Jacques Olivier and Captain (retired) Door Gibson. After morning colours, members made their way to Admiralty Gardens for a powerful performance from the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Many thanks to the Base Chief’s office, Second Lieutenant Jerome Downey, the Stadacona Band, our special guests, and all others who planned, participated in or attended this important event.