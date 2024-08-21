Pan-African flag raised to mark Emancipation Day

On August 1, during the Emancipation Day flag raising ceremony at CFB Halifax, the Pan-African flag was raised to commemorate the day in 1834 that the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 came into effect across the British Empire. Defence Visible Minorities Advisory Group (DVMAG) co-chairs, the acting Base Commander and Base Chief as well as the MARLANT Employment Equity Diversity and Inclusion team were joined by other Defence Team members for the flag raising. The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy played “O Canada”, “Lift Every Voice”, and “For My Country” as attendees stood in quiet reflection. The Pan-African flag was also raised aboard HMCS William Hall and HMCS Fredericton at HMC Dockyard.

Emancipation Day serves as a reminder of the struggles endured by people of African descent and Indigenous Peoples as well as a celebration of the strength and perseverance of Black and Indigenous communities in Canada.