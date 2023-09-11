Padre’s Corner: There’s no comparison

By Padre Lt A-J Cottreau

BTL Chaplain, CFB Halifax

I was at Costco recently and noticed they already have their Halloween and Christmas products on display. I looked at my sister and said, “Why are they rushing us through the summer?” It’s hard to believe that the summer has already come to an end; it seems like it just started last week. Life is flying by so fast, before we know it our shorts and T-shirts will be packed away, and sweaters and boots will find their way into our front hall closets.

Did you take the time this summer to take a step back from your busy life and relax? I just returned from Banff, where I experienced the majesty of the Rockies for the first time. If they are not one of the seven wonders of the world, they really should be. Everywhere I looked, the sights were spectacular. And honestly, I couldn’t help but feel insignificant in comparison to the splendor before me.

Do you feel insignificant in comparison to something or someone in your life? It’s challenging, isn’t it, when we encounter someone who is larger than life? It’s difficult to stop ourselves from comparing our life to theirs, but the truth is we don’t need to compare ourselves to anyone. There’s enough success and accolades to go around – plenty for everyone to receive a portion. So why do we do it? Why do we look at someone else’s life and think that they are so special, and we are lacking? And we all do it, me included.

How would our lives be different if we all looked in the mirror and liked who we saw? Doesn’t it feel great when someone tells us that they are proud of us? What if we said that to ourselves, and meant it? We all have a purpose in life – we are all called to be kind and compassionate human beings. If we are doing that and living that, and if we are extending our hands towards someone in need, there will be no need to feel insignificant. I guarantee that through the eyes of the people we help, we will be seen as someone pretty special.