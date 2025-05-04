Padre’s Corner: The Naval Prayer and the Battle of the Atlantic

By LCdr David Jackson,

Senior Fleet Chaplain

This year, on Battle of the Atlantic Sunday (May 4, 2025), we marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, with many of us gathering together at Point Pleasant Park for the annual commemorative ceremony. It was an important and poignant moment for us as members of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces to give thanks for the high example of those who have gone before us — especially for the sailors and air personnel of our nation; for all who in great or small ships braved the perils of the deep, and for those who in flight faced dangers in the sky above; for all who gave their lives for their Sovereign and country, that the memory of their devotion may ever be an example to us.

As part of the Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony’s traditions, the Naval Prayer is typically recited by the Chaplain. The Naval Prayer is probably the most well-known prayer we have in the Royal Canadian Navy, instantly recognizable with the opening words: “O Eternal Lord God, who alone spreadest out the heavens and rulest the raging of the sea…” It’s a prayer we share with other Commonwealth Navies such as the Royal Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, and the Royal New Zealand Navy. Historically, this prayer has been said at Divisions, Changes of Command, Commemorative Ceremonies, Burial of Ashes at Sea, and many other occasions, including this most recent gathering at Point Pleasant Park. This important prayer is believed to have been written by Robert Sanderson, Bishop of Lincoln (1587–1663). The rubric ordering its daily use in the Royal Navy first appeared in the Book of Common Prayer in 1662. Needless to say, the tradition of the Naval Prayer recited at naval ceremonies is a longstanding one which has continued to this day. While the Naval Prayer comes from a Christian tradition, it stands alongside the many ways in which sailors of all faiths, or none, seek strength, purpose, and peace in service.

From its inception, the Navy has placed importance on setting aside time for prayers to take place at sea and ashore. The Church Pennant was even devised to help support this longstanding tradition while at sea. Life at sea is not always easy. The ocean can be a dangerous and unforgiving place, and even the best of sailors have lost their lives to the deep. It is, therefore, vital that sailors are provided the opportunity to take time, either in prayer or reflection, to remember those who have gone before us and those currently serving—that we might be granted protection from peril and sustained in our daily service, that we may have the spiritual resilience to push on and return to our homes and families with thanksgiving.

As we reflect on this year’s Battle of the Atlantic Sunday, having gathered as members of one great Service, may we continue to realize our responsibilities to one another. May we be found watchful at our posts and ever mindful of the needs of others, sharing our joys and bearing their burdens in the important work that we do. And, finally, may truth, loyalty, and kindness abound among us, and may we be granted success and protection from the perils of the sea.