Padre’s Corner: The Act of Remembrance

By Padre Capt Steeve Arsenau,

Chaplain, 12 Wing Shearwater

Remembrance Day is observed annually on November 11. This day is a time for all Canadians and residents in Canada to pause and remember the men and women who served, and continue to serve, the country during times of war, conflict and peace. Since 1914, more than 2.3 million Canadians have served our country through various conflicts, and more than 118,000 sacrificed their lives in the First World War, Second World War, Korean War and many other military operations and peace efforts. These events have had lasting impacts on Canadians of all ages, including those who have lost loved ones or who still live with the physical and mental scars of war.

Remembrance Day was first observed in 1919 throughout the British Commonwealth. The day was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, November 11, 1918. From 1921 to 1930, Armistice Day was held on the second Monday in November. In 1931, Alan Webster Neill, Member of Parliament for Comox–Alberni, introduced a bill to observe Armistice Day only on November 11. The bill was passed by the House of Commons and the name was changed to Remembrance Day. The first official Remembrance Day was observed on November 11, 1931.

When I think of reasons why we need to remember our veterans and honour our current Canadian Armed Forces members serving our nation, I can think of a few things.

First, our democracy. Canada would not exist as it does today if it wasn’t for those who saw the need to fight overseas, even if Canada was under no enemy fire at the time. They understood that, by helping those in peril, they were also protecting Canada’s future. When we stand up for those in need, even across distant borders, we show compassion and commitment to justice. Failing to act against such overwhelming injustice would be a far greater wrong.

Secondly, our legacy. In today’s world, where status and wealth can often overshadow qualities like decency and humility, we must remember that true worth is found in character, not in titles or riches. The measure of a person’s life, or a nation’s integrity, is seen in how others speak of them, especially when they’re gone. What image does Canada project as a free and sovereign nation? The way we live and the actions we take shape how others perceive us and, ultimately, what we leave behind. That, my friends, is the legacy we build for the next generation.

Finally, our leadership. The best leaders and mentors I’ve known taught me the importance of living with decency in every situation. As Canadians, we all share the duty to lead by example, showing the next generation the values of humility over arrogance, and service above self-interest. Sacrifice is one of the most powerful ways to inspire others to reflect on their own lives and choices. So, where does that leave you?