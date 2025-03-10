Padre’s Corner: Hardship

by Lt(N) (Padre) John Evans,

Fleet Chaplain

I’m not a big fan of hardship. Whether it’s a difficulty in a relationship, a health concern, a loss, or simply not getting my way, I can be a bit of a wimp. The truth is, discomfort isn’t enjoyable. No one likes pain.

But there are trade-offs to adversity. Yes, hard things can be challenging — but hard doesn’t always mean bad. In the thick of it, it’s easy to lose sight of that fact.

My FORCE Test is fast approaching. After post-deployment leave, the sedentary binge-eating holiday season, and a vacation with my wife, where I wasn’t as focused on my physical health as I should have been, the gym feels hard — even painful. I’ve had difficulty walking down the stairs the day after a particularly tough workout. My family jokes about my geriatric walk from time to time, but pain means growth, and growth is something we all need.

How do you view struggles? Do you have difficulty coping with hardship, or do you see it as an opportunity for growth? A shift in perspective can make all the difference. The way to learn patience might not be through reading about it, but by being stuck in traffic while late for an appointment. The way to learn self-control likely isn’t found in discussion alone – encountering a buffet and bypassing the dessert table may be just as effective. Something similar could be said for forgiveness, ethics, hope, and respect.

Don’t let conflicts and struggles consume you. Instead, view them as opportunities to become a better person. And as you pass me, hobbling down the hallway, feel free to remind me that pain can be good.