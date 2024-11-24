Padre’s Corner: Clutter

By Lt(N) Stephen Cogswell,

Fleet Chaplain

Clutter is deferred decision making. The first time I heard that axiom, it staggered me, but not because I’m a particularly cluttered person. Assuming the statement is true, we might say that clutter it the physical embodiment of something that’s otherwise very abstract; indecision.

The truth is most of our decision-making does not fall into the urgent category. In fact, many decisions can be pushed-off, back-burnered, or deferred to another day. This is until a time comes – like it does for all of us – where the decision must be made. The junk drawer can only hold so many paperclips, hair elastics and unread mail! Even the writers of wisdom literature from the Bible warn us, “Some people are too lazy to fix a leaky roof—then the house collapses,” (Ecclesiastes 10:18).

We are well into autumn; a time where the seasonal turnover should happen as we prepare for the winter months. It’s a natural time to take stock of those unfinished projects, deferred decisions, and clutter. What would happen if you latched onto even a couple of those things in your basement, or in your life? It’s likely that by tackling a few small items, the forward progression will help lead to other decisive action. In other words, small decision-making begets bigger decision-making. So, why not take stock of your clutter, in whatever form that presents itself, and get down to the business of cleaning house? You’ll be glad you did.