Padre’s Corner: Chapel renewal

By Capt Glen Eagleson, Chaplain,

FCC(P) / MFRC / RCSU(A) Chaplain Coordinator / HMCS Scotian, CFB Halifax

For several years now, the Protestant Community at CFB Halifax has been dwindling. There are several reasons for this; RCN personnel in hard navy trades spend most of their careers on either the east or west coast, being posted less frequently than those in purple trades or in CA or RCAF billets. Most navy families are therefore well-established in the local community and those who wish to attend church do so at the hundreds of local congregations of every Protestant tradition in the Halifax region. There are probably 10 Protestant churches within walking distance of our chapel, none of which you need to provide ID to enter, as we do at the front gate.

Times have changed and as chaplains we want to make sure that we can meet the spiritual needs of the military community in an effective and meaningful way. So on February 29 we are going to begin an experiment. We will be suspending our regular Sunday Chapel Services until the end of August. During this time we are going to be trying different activities to better meet spiritual needs. Some of these will be book studies, video series, noon hour prayer services, etc. These activities will take place at various times in various locations around CFB Halifax.

The first such event will be a Wednesday lunch hour book study beginning March 4, from 12:10-12:50 p.m., for six weeks at the Common Room of the Stadacona Faith Centre. The study will be of Martin Thielen’s The Answer to Bad Religion is Not No Religion.

In an effort to help those who have been hurt by or turned off by negative religion, Martin Thielen explains that there is an alternative to abandoning religion: good religion.

To sign up, please contact Padre Cdr Jennifer Gosse, 902-427-3768 or email jennifer.gosse@forces.gc.ca. Bring your lunch, and tea and coffee will be provided.

Keep your eyes open for further events and activities to help enhance your spirituality.