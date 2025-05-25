Padre’s Corner: A rhythm of rest, reflection, and realignment

By Lt(N) Phil Sung,

Chaplain, CFB Halifax

Life in the Canadian Armed Forces moves quickly. Between responsibilities at work and at home, it’s easy to push rest aside. But over time, I’ve come to see the practice of “Sabbath” (which means “rest”) as not just as a religious observance, but as a necessary rhythm in life. It’s a pattern that invites me to stop, breathe, and remember what matters most.

In my own journey as a chaplain, Sabbath has become a space to reflect on the past, rest in the present, and realign my goals for the future. This rhythm has helped me not only survive busy seasons but walk through them with greater clarity and peace.

Reflecting on the past

Each week brings its own victories and challenges. It’s easy to move from task to task without ever looking back. But Sabbath gives me the chance to pause and ask: What happened this week? Where did I grow? What do I still need to learn?

Reflection helps us make meaning. It allows us to notice moments of grace, learning, and connection that might otherwise slip by and be lost. Whether we come from a faith background or other view of the world that helps us discover the meaning of our lives, this kind of weekly review keeps us grounded and aware of our own journey.

Resting in the present

Rest isn’t just about stopping work; it’s about renewal. In military life, where readiness is key, rest can feel like a luxury, but we all need space to exhale. True Sabbath rest invites us to be fully present to the moment, our selves, and our inmost thoughts, to lay down the burden of performance, and to remember that our value is not tied to how much we accomplish, but who we are.

For me, Sabbath might look like a quiet walk, time with my family, or reading the scriptures of my faith tradition – not for teaching, but just for nourishment. These simple acts remind me that I’m not a machine, but a human being in need of grace and rest.

Realigning for the future

Finally, Sabbath is a time to recalibrate. It helps me step back and ask: Am I still heading in the right direction? Am I living in a way that aligns with my deepest values?

This space to realign keeps me from drifting into unhealthy patterns. It reminds me that success is not just about output, but about becoming the kind of person I believe I should be.

Whatever our beliefs, the practice of Sabbath can offer a meaningful rhythm for life. It’s a pause amid all our activity – whether once a week or at other times – that allows us to reflect, rest, and realign, so that we can return to our work, families, and responsibilities with renewed strength and clarity. In a world that rarely slows down, taking a Sabbath can be a simple but important way to push back, and one that many of us could benefit from.