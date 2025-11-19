Pack your bags! NDWCC Travel Party offers $5,000 getaway prize

By Trident Staff

If you’re dreaming of sunshine, sandy beaches, or your next great adventure, the NDWCC Travel Party might be just the ticket.

Members of the Defence community and their guests (19+) are invited to attend this year’s event on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from 7–11 p.m. at Juno Tower. Tickets are $25 each, which includes food, a complimentary beverage, a souvenir gift, and entry to the prize draws. Proceeds will support the 2025 Halifax Regional National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC), benefiting local charities and organizations through partnerships with United Way Halifax and HealthPartners.

Only 600 tickets will be sold, meaning attendees have a strong shot at taking home one of several prizes, including the Air Canada Vacations grand prize: a $5,000 travel credit.

“We’re so excited to be hosting our Travel Party again this year in support of a good cause,” said Missy Sonier, Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax Corporate Services Manager. “It’s going to be a fun evening with great prizes to be won.” She added that the event has become a unique way for PSP Halifax to support the NDWCC campaign, and encouraged Defence Team members to get their tickets early and join in the fun.

Returning to sponsor the grand prize once again is Air Canada Vacations, which has supported NDWCC Travel Parties for three consecutive campaigns, including those held in 2023 and 2024. Judy Munden, Sales Manager for Air Canada Vacations in the Atlantic Region, said she’s proud to continue the company’s support for PSP Halifax, the Defence community, and the NDWCC.

“Being able to give back to this incredible community means a lot to me,” she said, noting her own close family ties to the Canadian Armed Forces. “It’s a small but meaningful way to show appreciation for their dedication and ensure their contributions are recognized.”

After attending last year’s Travel Party, as well as Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebrations at 12 Wing Shearwater, she added, “The warmth and camaraderie at both events left a lasting impression. It was clear how deeply everyone supports each other and our country.”

With the $5,000 travel credit, Munden said, “the winner will have endless possibilities to explore.” The Air Canada Vacations prize can be used toward a wide range of getaways, from Caribbean all-inclusives and European tours to family adventures in Orlando or even long-haul journeys to destinations like Asia, Australia, and South America.

In addition to the travel grand prize, guests will have the opportunity to win a variety of other travel-inspired items, including gift cards and vacation essentials, perfect for those already planning their next trip.

The event will once again feature music, good food and drink, and plenty of fun in support of a meaningful cause. With limited tickets available and plenty of prizes to be won, you don’t want to miss out!

To purchase tickets, please contact:

LCdr Jaque Van Mole – PCC Building D20, XO Office – 902-427-6649

LCdr Celeste Tremblay – Blog D206 – 902-427-0331

S2 Haley Klatt – S90 BCompt – 902-721-8569

MCpl Danica Lagasse – S90 BCompt – 902-721-8569

LCdr Coursol-Stevens – BADM S90, Room 221A – 902-721-5850

WO Nancy Keenan – Shearwater HQ (SH251), Room 20 (BOR) – 902-720-1019

Lt(N) Monika Pinot-Lee – D166, by F4 Claims – 902-427-4556