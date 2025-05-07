Our generous partners help bring Family Days to life

By PSP Halifax

DND Family Days 2025 is just around the corner, and as the Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax team gears up for our annual celebration on May 30 and 31, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on the community-minded sponsors who help make the event possible.

Happening nearly a month earlier than usual, this year’s Family Days theme is Spring Carnival, and we hope to bring a fresh twist to one of our most beloved traditions. With warmer weather on the horizon and excitement building, it’s almost time to welcome our Defence community to His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard for two days of fun, prizes, food, and family-focused programming.

At the top of this year’s sponsor list is Sobeys, returning once again as our Presenting Sponsor. Their continued support is crucial to the success of Family Days each year, and we’re thrilled to welcome them back for 2025. Sobeys has shown a longstanding commitment to our event, and their partnership ensures that our military families can enjoy the celebration we’ve all come to look forward to.

Irving Shipbuilding is also back in a big way, returning as our Platinum-plus Sponsor. Families can look forward to Irving’s always-popular Children’s Entertainment Zone, where giant inflatables, games, giveaways, and face painting will keep kids smiling all day long.

We’re also grateful to longtime event partners like Element Event Solutions, who support Family Days behind the scenes by providing the tents and infrastructure that help bring the event to life for both sponsors and guests.

Other generous sponsors we’re thrilled to welcome back to Family Days for 2025 include:

Metro Self Storage – Stop by their tent and test your skills in the box-guessing game for a chance to win prizes.

OK Tire – One lucky guest will win coverage of a season of minor hockey registration fees – a big win for local families with young athletes.

Tim Hortons – Grab a free coffee or hot drink from their mobile truck while you enjoy the day’s festivities.

BMO – As the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community, BMO will be on site with their mobile branch and team members to share financial tools and services tailored for military life.

WestJet – Back with exciting trip prizes to be won! Visit their tent and play a round of shuffleboard for your shot at additional giveaways.

Harbour Hopper – Halifax’s iconic amphibious vehicle will offer free rides into the harbour during both days of the event. Don’t miss the chance to hop aboard!

For fans of live music, we’ll also be welcoming back the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy to the Family Days site. The band’s pop/rock outfit, Boarding Party, will be performing throughout the weekend.

For full event details and the latest updates as May 30–31 approaches, visit: cfmws.ca/halifax/in-your-community/family-days.