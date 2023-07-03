News

Operation Projection continues for HMCS Montréal in Indo-Pacific

HMCS Montréal approaches United States Naval Ship (USNS) Rappahannock in order to conduct a liquid Replenishment at Sea (RAS) on June 1. CPL CONNOR BENNETT

By Trident Staff

After departing Halifax in late March, HMCS Montréal continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific in support of Operation Projection, participating in a number of exercises and patrols meant to limit Chinese influence in the region.

Montréal has recently been sailing alongside partners with the United States Navy’s 7th Fleet, including a transit of the Taiwan Strait on June 3 with USS Chung-Hoon, which was followed by a port visit to Okinawa, Japan.

In addition to duties as part of Op Projection, HMCS Montréal will also participate in Operation Neon during this deployment. Op Neon marks Canada’s contribution to the international effort to monitor United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The ship is expected back in Halifax in October.

Rear Admiral Nishiyama of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force presents a plaque to Cdr Paul Mountford, Commanding Officer of HMCS Montréal, during a visit to the ship. CPL CONNOR BENNETT