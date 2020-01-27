Following an incredible snow storm in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to begin assisting those in need, doing house checks and helping with snow removal. The deployment began with 200 members, and is relying heavily on Reserve Force personnel who reside in the communities hit hardest.
Operation LENTUS 20-01
