Op Dasher provides help for the holidays

By Don MacGillivray

Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre

In this period of increased financial hardship, the holidays, a time meant to relax and spend time with loved ones, can add an extra layer of stress. These times of increased challenge can be overwhelming, and that’s why the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) is here to support Veterans and military families with resources to lighten the burden this Holiday season.

“Thank you, and your team so much for making this easy, and comfortable during a financially tight holiday season.” – Op Dasher Recipient

Not only are these stressors financial, but they can impact your mental and emotional well-being as well. Our Mental Health & Well-Being Team is a frontline of support who are ready to find solutions tailored to your needs. We offer coordination with community resources, short-term counselling, and financial assistance. In addition to these services, the H&R MFRC is once again offering our Op Dasher program – a confidential holiday financial assistance program for families experiencing hardships.

“I don’t have anything to suggest. The whole process was very easy and non-invasive and greatly appreciated.” – Op Dasher Recipient

If you’re feeling the pressure of the holidays, emotionally, mentally or financially, don’t hesitate to reach out to your MFRC at 902-427-7788 – we’re here to help.

OP Dasher is made possible thanks to generous donations from Support our Troops, unit support and local sponsors.