One of CFB Halifax’s own at the Brier

Kevin Ouellette has been a familiar face to many at CFB Halifax for nearly 20 years, but did you know that Juno Catering’s Banquet Chef is a pro on the ice as well as in the kitchen? Ouelette is an accomplished curler, currently competing at the Tim Hortons Brier, which is the Canadian men’s national curling championship. The tournament runs March 4 to March 13. Ouelette, standing in back, is the alternate for Team Nova Scotia, pictured here with skip Scott McDonald, third Paul Flemming, second Scott Saccary, and lead Phil Crowell.